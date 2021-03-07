Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back from a Friday loss against Chicago and beat the Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday.

Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Lightning beat the Blackhawks.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games. They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

