Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back from a Friday loss against Chicago and beat the Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday.
Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Lightning beat the Blackhawks.
Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.
The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games. They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.