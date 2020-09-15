Live Game Updates: Lightning on verge of first Stanley Cup Final since 2015

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their victory over the New York Islanders following NHL Eastern Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON (WFLA) –

FIRST PERIOD:

10:00 | Bolts with an 8-2 shot advantage at the midway point of the first period.

12:59 | Lightning get multiple opportunities on the but they can’t break through.

I am seeing some PRETTY passes … can we convert can we convert ?!? — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 16, 2020

LET'S GO BOLTS: Lightning head to the power play for the first time in Game 5. https://t.co/B76Lt4yOey pic.twitter.com/k7tnaU77Dr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 16, 2020

14:59 – Cal Clutterbuck gets called for slashing on Shattenkirk, so the Bolts have the game’s first power play.

Cirelli is filling the spot on the top line vacated by Point — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 16, 2020

PREGAME: No Brayden Point for the Lightning in Game 5 as the team is trying to “manage” the injury according to Head Coach Jon Cooper.

⚡ GO BOLTS: Lightning on verge of first Stanley Cup Final since 2015. Track all the action here >> https://t.co/7RzwIr8tI9 pic.twitter.com/eiT5OoLRpv — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 15, 2020

The last time the Tampa Bay Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final, Andrei Vasilevskiy was a rookie goalie who played when starter Ben Bishop was injured, the “Triplets” line of Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov led the offense and defenseman Victor Hedman was the most dominant player on the ice many nights.

Five years later, they’re on the verge of eliminating the New York Islanders and returning to the final due in large part due to the core holdovers from that run and their new top center Brayden Point.

Even without injured captain Steven Stamkos, who is skating occasionally but doesn’t appear close to returning, Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference final 3-1.

If the Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup Final they will play the Dallas Stars who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final on Monday night. The Stars are coached by former Lightning associate coach Rick Bowness and they also have the former starting goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ben Bishop, on the roster.

FIRST PERIOD: 1-0 NEW YORK ISLANDERS

The Lightning get their first power play of the game with about 15 minutes remaining in the first period. Anders Lee, the captain of the Islanders, goes to the penalty box for slashing.

The Islanders will try to find the back of the net on their first power play of the game. Kucherov is in the penalty box.

1-0 NYI with 4:19 remaining in the first period https://t.co/1Kq2TiTYDQ — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 16, 2020

SECOND PERIOD: