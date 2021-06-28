Game 1: Lightning kick off Stanley Cup Final against Canadiens at home

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The final stretch of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s road to a repeat championship begins Monday night on home ice.

The defending champions will kick off their series against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena. Game 1 is set to begin at 8 p.m.

The Lightning won their semifinal series in Game 7 against the New York Islanders on Friday to punch their ticket to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to make it to the team’s first Stanley Cup Final in 28 years.

According to the Associated Press, Tampa Bay is expected to use the same starting lineup Monday night as it did in Game 7 of the semifinal series. That includes Nikita Kucherov, who missed most of Game 6 before returning for Friday night’s clincher.

The Lightning and Canadiens will play their first two games of the series in Tampa at Amalie Arena before heading north to play Games 3 and 4 in Montreal.

