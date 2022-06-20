TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some rain and thunderstorms didn’t stop Tampa Bay Lightning fans from showing up Monday night to support their team.

The Bolts returned home to Amalie Arena for Game 3 after losing the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final series on the road against the Colorado Avalanche. Home ice – and the home crowd – seemed to do the trick as the Bolts came back to beat the Avalanche 6-2.

Fans packed Thunder Alley early, waiting for the doors to open at Amalie. As soon as they did, many fans rushed in to find their seats.

Those who waited a little longer to go inside did get caught up in some rain, but it didn’t seem to dampen their spirits as they walked through the halls of Amalie chanting for their team.

As expected, the overwhelming majority of fans at the arena Monday were Tampa Bay fans, but a healthy amount of Colorado fans made their presence known as well.

The Bolts will be back home at Amalie Wednesday night to face the Avalanche in Game 4.