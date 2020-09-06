Full schedule released for Lightning v. Islanders Eastern Conference Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League has released the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.
The schedule is as followed:
- Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay
- Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay
- Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
- Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders – Game to be played on News Channel 8
- *Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay
- *Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
- *Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay – If needed, game to be played on News Channel 8
The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Boston Bruins, 3-2 in double overtime.
