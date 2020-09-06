Full schedule released for Lightning v. Islanders Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League has released the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

The schedule is as followed:

Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay

Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders

Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders – Game to be played on News Channel 8

*Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay

*Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders

*Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay – If needed, game to be played on News Channel 8

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Boston Bruins, 3-2 in double overtime.

