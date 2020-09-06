Full schedule released for Lightning v. Islanders Eastern Conference Final

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League has released the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders.

The schedule is as followed:

  • Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay
  • Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay
  • Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
  • Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders – Game to be played on News Channel 8
  • *Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay
  • *Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. – Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
  • *Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. – NY Islanders at Tampa Bay – If needed, game to be played on News Channel 8

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Boston Bruins, 3-2 in double overtime.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss