TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are facing a lawsuit by a former employee.

The woman, who is not being named by 8 On Your Side, claims she was fired after filing a complaint about sexual harassment.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims she was sexually assaulted and repeatedly sexually harassed by a coworker.

She said she filed a complaint with Human Resources and was later fired for violating company policy.

The Lightning said it cannot comment on pending litigation.