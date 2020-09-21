Fans ready to cheer on Lightning for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

(WFLA) — Tampa Bay is waking up with an electric feel as the Lightning prepare to take the ice for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Fans are hoping the team can pull out a win for Game 2, after a disappointing loss to start the series. The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday night for Game 1. Fans watched from Thunder Alley on the big screen.

Despite the disappointing loss, fans are optimistic for Game 2.

“They’re the bolts and I’m sure they can pull through and bring back the cup to Tampa,” said Jessie Robinson.

“It would be crazy especially with everything. I feel like people are kind of looking for something to look forward to and this would be great,” said Chris Hayes.

The Lightning will host a watch party Monday inside the arena for season ticket holders, and outside will be first come first served.

Game 2 is Monday night at 8 p.m. Teams up 2-0 in the final have gone on to win 46 of 51 times.

