Fans gearing up to cheer on Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning fans showed up before the sun on Wednesday morning to show their support for the team as they get ready for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning held a season ticket member event from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Fans had their cars decorated with spray chalk and scored Lightning pendants, car flags, and yard signs.

The team said it’s important to get fans in the spirit and be the distant thunder as the team plays in Canada.

The Lightning came back from a loss Game 1, evening the series when they beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 2. Fans are hopeful the Lightning can keep the momentum going for Game 3.

The Lightning are holding a watch party inside Amalie Arena for season ticket members. Tickets are $15 and proceeds go to the Lightning Foundation.

Tickets for watch parties at Cigar City Taproom and the Corona Cantina are already sold out for Wednesday night.

The team will also host a watch party in Thunder Alley, but seating is socially distanced and first come first served.

