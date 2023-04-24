TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thunder Alley was rocking Monday night as Tampa Bay Lightning fans cheered on their team in Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lighting lost to the Maple Leafs, 5-4 in overtime.

“Stanley needs a tan again, bring him back!” Marcie Schultz said.

Schultz and her husband Dan moved from Michigan to Tampa Bay in 2004, the same year the Bolts won their first Stanley Cup.

“We’re from Detroit, so we converted,” Dan Schutlz said. “How do you like that.”

They say they never miss a Lightning home game.

“We’re season ticket holders all season,” Dan said, “but we have actually have friends who used our seats tonight. We love out here.”

They joined a few thousand fans at the official Game 4 watch party as the Lightning looked to even up their series against the Maple Leafs.

“The Bolts are a great team and it’s a great atmosphere for kids,” Steve Swanson said.

Originally from Tampa, Swanson has remained a loyal Bolts fan as he raises his family in Richmond, Virginia.

“We’re the distant thunder as they say,” Swanson said. “We follow them, watch all the games through all the ups and downs so we’re diehard Bolts fans.”

While visiting the Tampa Bay Area, the Swanson family didn’t want to miss the chance to cheer on the Lightning from Thunder Alley.

“The team is awesome,” Erika Swanson said. “They have great sportsmanship. It’s great role models for our kids and that’s why we really love the Lightning, especially.”

When the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 5 on Thursday, the team is hosting its official watch party on the other side of the bay at the St. Pete Pier.