Fans celebrate Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While Lightning players were celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup victory, fans were out celebrating in the early morning hours Thursday. Some were seen leaving Amalie Arena at 4:30 a.m. and heading to Fergs and Hattricks.

Fans packed the seats at Amalie Arena and bars and restaurants across Tampa Bay for a celebration sweeter than last year’s, when the team won but the pandemic restricted fan attendance. Many fans were heartbroken having to watch from afar in the “Distant Thunder.”

But this year, fans were a big part of the team’s journey to the Cup, and it felt like the team was winning for the first time.

There will be more celebrations in the days to come, and fans will get the chance to meet players.

Tampa officials say the city will “very likely” be hosting a boat parade for the team next Monday.

