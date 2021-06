FILE – In this April 2, 2018, file photo, National Hockey League’s Mike Bolt, who is a keeper of the Stanley Cup when it travels, points out Gordon “Gordie” Howe’s name on the team engraving of the 1954-1955 Detroit Red Wings in Boston. The NHL is asking fans to tweet what it would mean for their team to win the cup, and 52 of those posts will be engraved on a silver plate and added to the Hockey Hall of Fame, like the 52 names the winning team gets on the trophy each season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NHL plans to etch fans’ Stanley Cup tweets into a silver plate that will go into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The league is launching a “Stanley Tweets” program Monday going into the final.

Hey @TBLightning fans if you had your very own day with me, what would you do? #StanleyTweets — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 29, 2021

It asks fans to post what it would mean to them if their team wins the Stanley Cup.

The NHL and Twitter will pick 52 of those tweets to go into the Hall of Fame, just as the 52 names that go on the Stanley Cup each season from the winning team.