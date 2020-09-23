FAN PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Lightning fans gear up to ‘be the distant thunder’ during Stanley Cup Final

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Stanley Cup Final looks a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of traveling back and forth to play games in their two cities, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars are playing the entire series in Edmonton, Canada.

And while Edmonton is a whopping 2,800+ miles away from Amalie Arena here in Tampa, Florida, the distance has not dimmed the excitement of Lightning fans.

Send your fan photos to online@wfla.com!

LATEST BOLTS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss