FAN PHOTOS: Lightning fans hoping for Game 2 comeback in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Will Lightning strike Monday night in Canada?
The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to make a comeback Monday when they face the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Stanley Cup Final looks a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of cheering on the Bolts from inside Amalie Arena, fans are watching their team play from thousands of miles away.
Email your Tampa Bay Lightning fan photos to online@wfla.com!
The Stanley Cup Final series is being played in Edmonton, Canada – a whopping 2,800+ miles away from Tampa, Florida. But the distance hasn’t dimmed the excitement of Tampa Bay fans.
Fans will be able to gather outside Amalie Arena Monday night for a watch party. The puck is set to drop for Game 2 at 8 p.m. ET.
