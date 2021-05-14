‘Fan on Demand’: Tampa Bay Lightning looking to hire super fan for Stanley Cup Playoff game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you have what it takes to “Bring the Thunder”? Do you eat, sleep, breathe all things Tampa Bay Lightning? If so, there’s a new job for you.

The team is looking to hire one lucky super fan, called “Fan on Demand,” to cheer on the Lightning in the upcoming 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff game.

The Fan on Demand will receive complimentary tickets and serve as an ambassador and conduit for Lightning fans to cheer through during the game via Instagram story suggestions such as cheering, booing, screaming, celebrating, dancing, shouting, pounding glass, and anything else followers want to do to Be the Thunder (within reason, of course).

This first-of-its-kind initiative is intended to bring the Lightning and the fans closer together by selecting one of Bolts Nation’s own to represent them during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now let’s talk business… what are all of the duties and responsibilities this lucky participant must fulfill?

The role could include but is not limited to:

Lighting the Tesla coil

Fist-bumping Thunder Bug

Crushing a plate of nachos

Sounding the goal buzzer

Playing the pipe organ

Both waving and roof-raising

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and one year of Lightning fan experience is required. You must also understand the importance of the playoffs and possess an outgoing personality.

Interested fans will need to submit a video application, participate in a virtual interview and background check in order to be considered. To apply, visit the Fan on Demand’s job listing now through Monday at 10 a.m.