TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is coming off a successful road trip in Canada. The Lightning welcome the Chicago Blackhawks with open arms at Amalie Arena, for there are a few familiar faces.

It’s the first time Tampa Bay will face former right winger Corey Perry since he was acquired by the Blackhawks in June, but Perry still means so much to his former teammates and head coach.

“What he meant, not only to this organization, but to me personally, I don’t know where he’s going to end up in his career or where he will finish it, but I hope he is back here with us because you’re not going to meet someone of first-class like Corey Perry. He’s somebody that would lay it all on the line to win,” Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “He was just a gem. What he meant to the coaching staff on the bench – he was almost like an extension of us.”

“He has a lot of tools in his toolbox. He’s really annoying to play against. I know from experience, so I’m sure it’s going to be the same way tonight,” said Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman.

The familiar faces don’t stop there, as Darren Raddysh will play someone he’s gone up against his whole life – his younger brother, Taylor Raddysh. Their mom will be watching from the stands.

“I’m curious to see what jersey she wears. I mean, how hard is it to play in the greatest league in the world? Like the odds of that happening, but then you have two boys that do it; that can’t happen very often, and that will be exciting for her. I’m sure she’s cheering for a tie and for the lights to go out,” said Cooper.