Excitement grows as Lightning get ready for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are getting ready to take the ice for Game 4 in Canada, while excitement in the bay area is growing.

Few can say they get more excited than Lightning Announcer Dave Mishkin.

Mishkin can be heard calling the game on Lightning Radio, and he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite for his electric enthusiasm.

“The decision that I made when I started doing this was, I was ok reacting the same way on the air as I would if I were a spectator or sitting my sofa watching a game,” said Mishkin in an interview with News Channel 8.

Mishkin said his favorite moment to call so far in the Stanley Cup Final was when Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos skated onto the ice for the first time after being out for seven months due to an injury. Stamkos scored on his first shot of the game.

“The Stamkos goal in Game 3, I’ve heard it referred to as an iconic moment, and I think that’s a great way to put it based on the struggle that he’s had to get back on the ice. His long hard journey, being able to come out and do it right off the bat, and have an impact on the game,” said Mishkin.

Fans are also feeling the excitement. Ed Mercado lives near Amalie Arena and is thrilled to be able to root on his favorite team.

After a rough couple of months due to the pandemic, Mercado said the team is really helping to lift the spirits of the community.

“We see the city returning and I think the Lightning have, they have a lot to do with that because they’re advancing in the Stanley Cup and they have a very good chance to win and the excitement is just phenomenal,” Mercado said.

Lightning In-Arena Host Greg Wolf also stopped by the Arena Friday morning to talk about the excitement surrounding the Stanley Cup Final. He hosts the in-arena watch parties. He said it’s great to have fans back in the building watching hockey.

