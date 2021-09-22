‘Everyone is excited to get things rolling again’: Lightning to start training camp on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be on the ice Thursday at the TGH Ice Plex for the first practice of training camp.

“It is always fun to get back with the guys,” said veteran defenseman, Victor Hedman, on Wednesday. “We have a little bit of a different look. Obviously, we knew that that was going to happen. I think everyone is excited to get things rolling again.”

Hedman is referring to the personnel changes, the losses as well as the additions to the team.

“Everybody was welcoming,” said one of those additions, Corey Perry. “You get the handshakes out of the way and you start becoming friends and teammates.”

Steven Stamkos, the captain of the team, has spent time with Perry at a handful of different Team Canada events over the years. He stated he is thrilled to have him on his side this season.

“He brings it when the time is right and that is, come playoff time, a guy with a ton of experience and a ton of skill still,” said Stamkos. “I think that that kind of gets overlooked but he is still a pest on the ice to play against.”

The current schedule shows the team, which is currently composed of 60 players, split into three groups from Thursday to Tuesday.

According to the general manager, Julien BriseBois, Cal Foote is the only player who is still suffering from an injury.

“He had surgery on his hand a few weeks back to repair a tendon in his pinky,” said BriseBois, “so he will not be able to play in any of the preseason games. He is probably going to miss, there is a range of two to four weeks at the start of the season so that is unfortunate.”

The other players will have the opportunity to scrimmage throughout camp. They will not practice on Monday.

This training camp is not open to the public.