TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators for their home opener on Tuesday.

Lightning leaders said the team has had a longer than usual summer and players are ready to get back on the ice.

“There’s a reason why we tell everyone to ‘Be the thunder.’ It’s truly so that you can come into the arena and showcase the thunder throughout the city of Tampa,” Justin Savoie, a spokesperson for the lightning said. “The guys feed off it, on the ice. We’re fortunate here in Tampa that we’ve got a great fan base.”

Festivities for fans begin outside Amalie Arena in the early afternoon.

1:00 p.m. – Food and beverage specials start

2:30 p.m. – Players arrive on ‘blue carpet’ on Thunder Alley

3:15 p.m. – Big Boi concert on Thunder Alley

4:00 p.m. – Local band performance on Thunder Alley

5:32 p.m. – Watch party on Thunder Alley

8:30 p.m. – Post-game concert on Thunder Alley

Fans also have the option to enjoy the game during a watch party on Water Street.

“Over the last few years, this area has really grown. There’s a lot of areas where people can come out and hang out either prior to the game or after the game. It’s really great to see the overall area grow. It’s an opportunity for fans if they want to come out early, prior to any of our games. There’s actually a lot to do leading into our games. We’re excited about all the things happening in downtown,” Savoie said.

Gates at Amalie Arena open for fans at 4 p.m., puck drop is at 5:30 p.m.