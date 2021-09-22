‘Dock Talk with Killer’ to continue with Lightning forward Alex Killorn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Alex Killorn, created a splash off of the ice with his “Dock Talk with Killer” series on Instagram Live at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, despite a return to near normalcy, Killorn confirms he plans to keep doing “Dock Talk” from the seat of his Sea-Doo.

“I tried to get something going before the season,” he admitted on Wednesday before the official start of training camp. “I had some guests who were some pretty high profile guests who wanted to do it but it just did not work out with schedules and stuff especially with me rehabbing my leg and COVID stuff. It was tough to get it in.”

He did not say who he had been hoping to feature on the next episode but Killorn says he thought he might attempt to give the production a boost.

“We have talked about getting some higher production value with some cameramen instead of doing it on my Instagram Live, actually preparing for the guests, but we will try to do it,” he said. “I know the fans have been looking forward to it.”

