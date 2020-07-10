‘Dock Talk’ season finale to feature ‘Mighty Ducks’ Kenan Thompson

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) before an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The best interview on a Sea-Doo returns to your Instagram feed on Friday at 6 p.m.

“Dock Talk,” which is hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn, has been making a splash in the world of sports since the world of sports stopped spinning.

Killorn joked he wanted to be an “influencer” and took that joke to the next level by interviewing teammates and other Tampa athletes from his Sea-Doo, gaining a loyal following.

The upcoming episode is expected to feature Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live and The Mighty Ducks as well as two Lightning players, Anthony Cirelli and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Additionally, Killorn will continue to support the Hillsborough Education Foundation by presenting it with a $50,000 donation.  

Killorn is calling it the “season finale” so, obviously, you do not want to miss it.

