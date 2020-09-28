Dick’s Sporting Goods to extend store hours if Lightning win Stanley Cup

Dallas Stars right wing Corey Perry (10) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second overtime in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Select Dick’s Sporting Good stores in the Tampa Bay area will reopen immediately after a potential Lightning Stanley Cup win on Monday and again Tuesday morning.

The following locations will open immediately after a Bolts win, then again at 7 a.m. Tuesday:

Westshore Plaza

8100 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa

901 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon

5925 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

26583 Hwy 19 North, Clearwater

6775 22nd Avenue N, St. Petersburg

4108 14th Street West, Bradenton

181 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

12936 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Fans are encouraged to get their gear via the contactless curbside pickup service offered by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Championship gear will be available online following the win and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.

