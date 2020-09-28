Dick’s Sporting Goods to extend store hours if Lightning win Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Select Dick’s Sporting Good stores in the Tampa Bay area will reopen immediately after a potential Lightning Stanley Cup win on Monday and again Tuesday morning.
The following locations will open immediately after a Bolts win, then again at 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Westshore Plaza
258 Westshore Plaza, Tampa
- Westfield Citrus Park
8100 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa
- Brandon Town Center
901 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon
- Wesley Chapel
5925 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel
- Countryside Center
26583 Hwy 19 North, Clearwater
- Tyrone Square Mall
6775 22nd Avenue N, St. Petersburg
- Centre Point Commons
4108 14th Street West, Bradenton
- University Town Center
181 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota
- Cortez Commons
12936 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville
Fans are encouraged to get their gear via the contactless curbside pickup service offered by Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Championship gear will be available online following the win and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.
