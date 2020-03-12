Coronavirus in Tampa: Lightning fans react to practice cancellations due to virus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League advised every team to cancel morning skates, practices, and team meetings on Thursday.

Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

The league has not made a decision on games at this point in time but they will have to do it soon. The Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled to host the Philadelphia Flyers inside Amalie Arena on Thursday night.

The fans, who arrived at Amalie Arena to try to catch a glimpse of their favorite players on Thursday morning, told News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley the cancellations as a result of the coronavirus is “kind of crazy.”

Steven Griffiths from Winter Garden said he is not worried about the virus and he would enter a crowded arena for a game.

“My immune system is not compromised,” he said. “I am pretty healthy so I can handle getting the flu. I can handle getting coronavirus. I do not feel I am going to die from it or anything. I am not worried about it.”

