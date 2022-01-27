Cirelli has tiebreaking goal in 3rd, Lightning beat Devils

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third after failing to score on a second-period penalty shot, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2.

Cirelli made it 3-2 off a pass from Brayden Point at 11:55, exactly 1 minute after Jack Hughes tied it for the Devils.

Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph had the other Lightning goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 11-1-1 in its last 13 home games.

Damon Severson scored New Jersey’s other goal and Jon Gillies stopped 32 shots for the Devils.