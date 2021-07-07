‘Champa Bay’ celebrates pro third title in less than a year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The party began more than two hours before faceoff and got merrier as the night wore on.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won its second straight Stanley Cup title, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to give a region becoming known as Champa Bay its third professional sports title in less than a year.

The latest celebration comes just five months after the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs for their first championship in 18 years.

The region actually had a shot at a fourth title in the past year, but Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games while making most of its playoff run in MLB bubbles set up in San Diego and Arlington, Texas.

A sellout crowd of more 18,000 packed Amalie Arena, while thousands more gathered outside to celebrate after being forced to follow the team’s entire 2020 NHL playoff run from afar due to the coronavirus pandemic.