Canadiens draft pick Sergachev now thriving for Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev checks Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is turning into the kind of player any Stanley Cup contender could use.

The Montreal Canadiens traded him to Tampa Bay in 2017 and never got a chance to find out.

Now Sergachev is showing the potential that made him the ninth pick in the 2016 draft. He has added physicality to his offensive abilities.

Sergachev has only three points in the playoffs but has blocked seven shots in the past two games to get the Lightning into the final.

Tampa Bay has a 1-0 series lead over the team that drafted and traded him.