Canadian PM Trudeau follows through with bet after Lightning Stanley Cup win

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon kisses the Stanley Cup after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making good on his promise following the Lightning’s Stanley Cup victory for the Montreal Canadiens.

During Game 1, Trudeau tweeted about the matchup to cheer on Montreal.

“Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now…” he wrote. “How about a friendly wager, @POTUS?”

Trudeau included #GoHabsGo in his tweet – the official hashtag for the Canadiens.

Just a few minutes later, President Biden accepted.

“You’re on pal,” he tweeted, along with #GoBolts – the official Lightning hashtag.

Now just a few weeks after the Lightning hoisted the cup and hosted another boat parade, Trudeau is sending a special delivery across the border.

“Alright, I’ve had some time to recover from the heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final. @POTUS, a bet’s a bet. A package of Montreal smoked meat sandwiches is heading your way – enjoy! And congratulations to the @NHL champs, the @TBLightning,” he tweeted

Biden responded shortly after congratulating the Bolts.

“I know losing isn’t easy, but thanks for following through with your end of the wager, @JustinTrudeau. And congrats again to the Tampa Bay Lightning on your second straight Stanley Cup. You made your country proud,” he tweeted.

It’s currently unknown if President Biden will issue an invitation to the Tampa Bay Lightning to visit the White House to celebrate the team’s victory.

The Buccanneers became the first Tampa Bay professional sports team to make a White House visit earlier this month.