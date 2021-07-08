Bud Light giving away free 12-pack to Lightning fans in Florida to celebrate Stanley Cup win

To celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win, Bud Light is giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida!
It’s part of the company’s Playoff Beerds promotion.
You have to purchase one Bud Light 12-pack or larger (cans or bottles) between July 8, 2021, and July 31, 2021. Then send a picture of your receipt on the Bud Light website and put in your information so they can get a rebate to you.
You will receive a rebate of up to $14.99 if you are a Florida resident since the Lightning became back-to-back champs. The rebate amount will be equivalent to the purchase price of one Bud Light 12-pack or larger, excluding sales tax, up to $14.99.
Your request must be submitted by August 14 and you should allow 6-8 weeks for receipt of your rebate.
For more information visit their website.