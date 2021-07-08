Bucs QB Tom Brady jokes about possibility of Stanley Cup toss with help of ‘some tequila’

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) hands the Stanley Cup to goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When you win a championship, you celebrate it fully and, in some cases, recklessly.

The Tampa Bay Lightning players, after winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, will not be the exception to that rule.

Although the details have not been confirmed at this point in time, the Lightning could be celebrating their championship season on the water on Monday. The Stanley Cup will be with them for the parade. It is likely to be hoisted over their heads, cradled in their arms, and passed from player to player as a communal cup carrying beer, liquor, or a different drink of choice.

The Stanley Cup is also destined for a ride on a Sea-Doo, which will probably be driven by Alex Killorn.

Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos take the Stanley Cup for a ride on Killorn’s jet ski during a Tampa Bay Lightning championship boat parade 2020 (Jeff Patterson/WFLA photo)

Where do the players draw the line? I am assuming that that line is faint but I cannot imagine them tossing the Stanley Cup, which weighs 34.5 pounds, from boat to boat like Tom Brady did with the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl boat parade, which weighs only seven pounds.

The official Twitter account of the Stanley Cup actually tagged Brady in a post on Wednesday evening after the Lightning won Game 5 stating, “FYI I’m too heavy to throw.”

FYI I’m too heavy to throw, @TomBrady. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) July 8, 2021

Brady retweeted it on Thursday morning adding, “Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla.”

Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla 😂 https://t.co/9l5mL8saoq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2021

He misspelled tequila, which may or may not have been an intentional shot at himself.

Brady had to be helped from his boat after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebratory boat parade in February. His explanation arrived in the form of a tweet.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila.”

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Yes, a little tequila and a little added strength can carry you or your trophy to unprecedented heights.