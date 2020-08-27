Bruins, Lightning square off with series tied 1-1

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) watches during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) – The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Blake Coleman scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Bruins are 14-6-3 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Lightning are 18-5-1 in division play. Tampa Bay averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 48 goals, adding 47 assists and totaling 95 points. Marchand has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals and has 85 points. Brayden Point has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).