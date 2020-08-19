Breakdown of Game 5: Columbus Blue Jackets vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli. second from right, celebrates with teammates, including defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Tyler Johnson (9), after his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning win this game to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FIRST PERIOD: 2-1 Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning wrapped their arms around an early lead in the first period of this game.

Tyler Johnson started the scoring about five minutes into the game. He tipped a shot ripped from the point by his teammate, Erik Cernak.

Blake Coleman sent the puck past the Blue Jackets’ goaltender about one minute after Johnson’s goal.

The Blue Jackets, as soon as their power play expired, managed to close the gap. Nick Foligno scored that goal to give his team a glimmer of hope.

SECOND PERIOD: 3-2 Columbus Blue Jackets

This period belonged to the Blue Jackets. They added two more goals to the scoreboard and the goal that put them ahead in this game came with 15 seconds remaining in the period.

The Blue Jackets have the momentum on their side entering the final period.

They have outshot the Lightning 34 to 15 in this game. They have also had five power play opportunities stealing one goal on one of them. The Lightning have not had any power play opportunity in this game.

THIRD PERIOD: 4-4

The Blue Jackets scored a decisive goal about midway through this period. The Lightning challenged it questioning if there was goalie interference and the referees ruled that that was not the case. When a challenge is lost by a team, they are forced to send one of their players to the penalty box.

The Lightning escape the Blue Jackets’ man advantage unscathed and, then, Kevin Shattenkirk gives them a goal.

Anthony Cirelli ties the game at four with a puck off of his skate. That goal is scored with 1:38 remaining on the clock.

OVERTIME: 5-4 Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning dominated the first five minutes of this overtime period.

Brayden Point wins the game for the Lightning.

