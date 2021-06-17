Brayden Point scores sixth playoff goal in sixth consecutive game

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Brayden Point is on a hot streak like no other in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He has scored a goal in six consecutive games and has scored in every game this postseason except for four of them.

Point is the 15th player in NHL postseason history to score a goal in six straight games and the only active player to do so. The last player to do so was Martin Havlat in 2006 with Ottawa.

Point clearly has the magic touch and scored this goal with just seconds remaining in the second period of Game 3 against the New York Islanders.

He managed to shoot the puck as he fell to the ice following a shove in the back from Casey Cizikas of the Islanders, but Point still extended his stick to send that puck past the goaltender, Semyon Varlamov.

Now, Point has 15 points on 11 goals and 4 assists this postseason.