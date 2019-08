COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 18: Adam Erne #73 of the Tampa Bay Lightning controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 18, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tampa Bay defeated Columbus 5-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Adam Erne to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2020.

Erne played in 65 games last season, recording 20 points with seven goals and 13 assists.

He was the Lightning’s second-round draft selection in 2013 and rose within the organization, playing parts of three seasons at the NHL level. Last season was a breakthrough for Erne, who played in 49 NHL games in the previous two seasons combined.