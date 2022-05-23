TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The defending Stanley Cup champions will be on home ice Monday night, looking to close out the second round of Stanley Cup playoffs and move on the Eastern Conference final.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the first three games of its Round 2 series against the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay could sweep its opponents with a win Monday night – and they could do it in front of a home crowd.

The first two games of the series between the two Florida teams were played in Sunrise. Tampa Bay won the first game 4-1 and the second 2-1. The team returned home to Amalie Arena Sunday night for Game 3 and won 5-1.

Corey Perry, Erik Cernak and Nikita Kucherov each scored a goal in Sunday night’s game, while Steven Stamkos scored twice.

The winner of this series will go on to play the winner of the second-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. The Hurricanes currently lead that series 2-1.

If the Lightning advance, it would be team’s sixth appearance in the Eastern Conference final in the past eight years.