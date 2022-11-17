TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AMALIE Arena is turning purple for the Bolts match against the Calgary Flames for “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.

Thursday’s match is the third and final game of a three-game homestead for the Tampa Bay Lightning. This game will be the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena.

In their last 10 meetings with the Flames, the Bolts are 6-4-0 and have won three straight home games against them. So far this season, Tampa Bay is 5-2-1 at home.

For the players and fans, this match is an important one as the NHL, Bolts, and the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center teamed up together to present the Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Throughout the evening, Tampa Bay will be taking part in different initiatives to “support the courage and strength of those who are currently living with or battling cancer.”

“I think it’s a great thing that we do as NHL,” said Bolts’ Nicholas Paul. “Taping up the sticks and wearing jerseys. Everyone’s been affected in some way, so to bring awareness and bring attention, and raise some money if we can, it’s a big night.”

“I think a lot of people that put on their purple jersey and do their knobs think about someone that’s been affected, so I just think it’s great what the league does and the teams participating in it,” Paul continued.

For players that have been impacted like Bolts’ Steven Stamkos, he says you don’t really feel the impact of the game until it happens to you.

“Actually my mom fought off a scare a couple of years ago, so until it really hits you directly, you don’t really feel the impact of it,” said the Bolts Captain. “When you have close friends and family that go through it, it’s something that has no rhyme or reason to it, it affects everyone. Anytime we can have a night like this, you don’t really know how much it means to everyone else who’s just even watching the game. It’s a special night.”

All proceeds from the night will benefit the Moffitt Cancer Center and other local charities.

INJURIES:

Zach Bogosian (Shoulder surgery; Out) 16 Games

Erik Cernak (Lower-body injury; Day-to-day) 2 Games

Anthony Cirelli (Shoulder surgery; Out) 16 Games

Cal Foote (Lower-body injury; Day-to-day) 2 Games. Although, Cal was skating around during practice Thursday, which is a good sign considering the hard hit he took.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Sun. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at AMALIE Arena.