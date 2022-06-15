TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Amelie Arena was still packed with Bolts fans who wanted to join the watch party and cheer on the team.

“I was like, I want to go to a Stanley Cup game and I looked at the ticket prices and I was [shocked] so watch party it is. I can still cheer from afar,” fan Jessica Hudson said. “It’s a really good opportunity to still be interactive with the games even though we’re on the road.”

The crowd was on their feet for every Lightning goal in the back and forth game. In between play, fans enjoyed t-shirt giveaways, dancing, and games on the ice.

The game 2 watch party will be inside Amelie on Saturday night when the Lightning play Saturday.

