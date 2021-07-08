Bolts fans wake up early to snag new Stanley Cup Championship gear

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- New win, new championship gear and Tampa Bay Lightning fans could not wait to get their hands on it.

Several Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in Tampa Bay extended their store hours on Wednesday and Thursday after the Lightning snagged the Stanley Cup Championship title for the second year.

Tampa Bay Lightning Fan Scott Kaminsky woke up early to be the first one in line ready for a t-shirt hot off the presses.

“Incredible, just being a part of this back to back championship season and just being with all the fans,” he said.

The store has t-shirts, sweaters, hats, towels, cups and even coffee mugs available to buy for the whole family.

“It was so cool getting to see them skate the cup after last year of being in the bubble, not having any fans there, It was just an incredible experience being able to do it with my family,” Lightning Fan Rob Freedman said.

You can find a list of other Dick’s Sporting Goods locations on our website.