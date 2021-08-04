‘Bolts Blue Crew’: Tampa Bay Lightning to hold auditions for ambassador team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all Bolts Nation members! The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday that auditions for its brand ambassador team, Bolts Blue Crew, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 at AMALIE Arena.

The Blue Crew helps engage and hype fans up at Lightning home games and at community events across Tampa Bay. The ambassador team is “comprised of energetic, enthusiastic, outgoing, and confident men and women who use their unique talents, personalities, and performance skills to help create world-class fun and memorable fan engagements, entertainment, and promotions.”

Auditions will be held starting at noon in the Firestick Grill located inside of AMALIE Arena.

Candidates may include, but are not limited to, actors, performers, hosts, emcees, athletes, dancers, cheer squad members, and in-field marketers at least 18 years of age or older. Applicants will be expected to provide world-class customer service and engage fans in a fun and memorable way.

Those interested in auditioning can complete an interest form on TampaBayLightning.com/BoltsBlueCrew.

Candidates are responsible for their own parking, although the Pam Iorio Parking Garage is located adjacent to the arena. They can then enter and check-in at the AMALIE Arena Premium Entrance located off Ford Thunder Alley next to the ReliaQuest Ticket Office.