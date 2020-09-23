Bolt, the four-legged Lightning ambassador, draws crowds at Stanley Cup watch party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the boys in blue are chasing the cup in Edmonton, their four-legged ambassador, Bolt, is holding down the fort.

Bolt is a yellow Labrador who draws crowds wherever he goes.

He is currently being raised by the Tampa Bay Lightning to go into training with Southeastern Guide Dogs located in Palmetto.

Missy Davis, Bolt’s designated raiser, tells 8 On Your Side, “You see the way he affects people. It’s immediate. We know he’ll have a positive impact. He loves people.”

She adds, “And, the players love him.”

Defenseman Victor Hedman has taken a particular liking to Bolt.

On a recent trip with the players and their fathers back in November 2019, Bolt loved the attention he got from Hedman’s dad.

Missy said, “Victor Hedman’s dad kept feeding him popcorn. He loved it.”

Bolt joined the team back in Summer 2019 as a puppy, and he’s been at home ever since. The fifteen-month old lab can be seen everywhere from the locker room to the actual ice where he loves to slide and chase the spotlights.

In three weeks, he’ll go to what Southeastern Guide Dogs calls the “college campus” in Palmetto, and while it’ll be a bittersweet goodbye, both fans and the team are grateful for the experience.

“We’ll be sad to see him go, but it’s worth it to see Bolt make a difference in someone’s life,” Missy said. “We will miss him.”

