Biden says #GoBolts as Canada’s Trudeau suggests Stanley Cup Final wager

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden is cheering on the Tampa Bay Lightning as the team kicks off its Stanley Cup Final series against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Lightning are hosting the Canadiens at Amalie Arena Monday night for Game 1. During the game, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the matchup to cheer on Montreal.

“Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now…” he wrote. “How about a friendly wager, @POTUS?”

Trudeau included #GoHabsGo in his tweet – the official hashtag for the Canadiens.

Just a few minutes later, President Biden accepted.

“You’re on pal,” he tweeted, along with #GoBolts – the official Lightning hashtag.

The two have not clarified what exactly they’re wagering yet.

The two teams will face off again in Tampa on Wednesday for Game 2 before heading north to play Game 3 and Game 4 in Montreal.