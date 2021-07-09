Biden congratulates Lightning on back-to-back Stanley Cups

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning received a Capitol Hill congrats if you will, Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden congratulated the team on their win and for making Tampa and the United States proud.

The Lightning are the second Tampa team to win a championship since President Biden took office, joining the Buccaneers who won the Super Bowl in early February.

The President made headlines during Game 1 after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the matchup to cheer on Montreal.

“Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now…” he wrote. “How about a friendly wager, @POTUS?”

Trudeau included #GoHabsGo in his tweet – the official hashtag for the Canadiens.

Just a few minutes later, President Biden accepted.

“You’re on pal,” he tweeted, along with #GoBolts – the official Lightning hashtag.

Although we do not what the wager was. We do know that the City of Tampa will be holding a boat parade and celebration to honor the Lightning on Monday. For more on the parade, click here.

