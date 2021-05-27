‘Best in the league’: Andrei Vasilevskiy leads Lightning over Panthers in series clincher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Andrei Vasilevskiy held the Florida Panthers scoreless in the game that would send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs stopping 29 shots and according to his teammates continues to show why he is the best goalie in the world.

“He shut the door,” said Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. “We have full confidence in him.”

Vasilevskiy registered his second career playoff shutout. His first shutout occurred in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last season.

“It was funny. A lot of people were talking about [the Panthers] goalie after last game and I think our guy proved tonight to us why he is the best in the league,” said Stamkos after the Game 6 victory on Wednesday evening, “so they got a great young goalie over there and we have the best right now and he showed it tonight.”

When Vasilevskiy was asked if his previous playoff experience helped him in that game, he admitted it did play a role.

“You make mistakes,” he said. “You kind of try to get better every year, every game, every shot so I guess I am more confident now. There are so many factors and that is one of them.”