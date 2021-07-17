Barclay Goodrow traded to Rangers, Lightning get 7th-round draft pick

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 05: Barclay Goodrow #19 of the Tampa Bay Lightning scores a goal past Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first major member of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back championship seasons has been traded away.

The Lightning announced Saturday they traded forward Barclay Goodrow to the New York Rangers. In exchange, the Lightning acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Goodrow joined the Lightning right before the trade deadline in the 2019-2020 season. He played eight games for the Bolts that year and played 55 this season. Goodrow recorded six goals and 14 assists in the 2020-2021 NHL season.

Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois said this week the team was going to have to get creative with the roster for next season due to the salary cap.

“The biggest challenge to us being able to do it again, obviously, is the salary cap,” stated BriseBois. “Right now, we have a Stanley Cup winning roster and our challenge to maintaining that roster is the salary cap so we are going to have to get creative.”