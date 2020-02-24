Barclay Goodrow joins Lightning in last-minute deal before trade deadline

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Jose Sharks’ Barclay Goodrow in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Barclay Goodrow from the San Jose Sharks on Monday in a last-minute deal before the NHL trade deadline.

The Lightning confirmed the trade Monday afternoon. In addition to Goodrow, the Bolts will also get a third-round draft pick.

In exchange, San Jose gets a 2020 first-round pick and forward Anthony Greco.

The 26-year-old Canadian has been with the Sharks since the 2014-2015 season and has appeared in a total of 268 games for San Jose. He has 26 career goals and 45 assists.

Goodrow has also skated in 22 career Stanley Cup playoff games. In those games, he has recorded two goals.

LATEST LIGHTNING NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase"

Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge"

Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart"

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire"

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss