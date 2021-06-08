Baby bump now a baby bolt, tiny Lightning fan celebrates birthday during Game five win

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – Amelia Routten will not remember the day she turned eight weeks old. But, her parents will.

The newest little Tampa Bay Lightning fan was just a baby bump when the team won the Stanley Cup.

Now, she’s a baby Bolt, and she even has her own homemade, knitted skates to go with her sweeter-than-ever grin.

Her mom, Shasta, says Amelia sleeps through the night. But, during Lightning games the infant is wide awake, grinning from ear to ear.

When 8 On Your Side asked Amelia’s dad Brandon if she’s a good luck charm, his grin grew even wider.

“I hope so,” he beamed, as he gazed at his baby gear decked out in head-to-toe Lightning gear. “If it brings us another cup, we’ll take it.”

As it turns out, this gorgeous gal brought all kinds of luck to the Lightning helping the team to victory when she attended Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

That’s when mom and dad, and baby, knew they all had to come back. Even big brother, Miles, knew this was an awesome moment.

“We came out with her Saturday, and she told us she had to come back!” Brandon said.

Mom and dad say they’re hoping this little Bolt baby will continue to bring good luck with a very important playdate in the future with Lord Stanley.

“These are her first skates, but there will be many more after this,” Shasta adding. “Many more.”