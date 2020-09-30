Arrest made after Lightning fans tear down light pole during Stanley Cup celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police arrested a hockey fan following a disturbance at Amalie Arena after the Lightning’s Stanley Cup win on Monday, authorities said.

Hundreds of people crowded together in Thunder Alley to watch the Bolts’ Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars. The post-match celebration turned destructive when fans began throwing beer and knocking down a light post.

Police said officers witnessed Anthony Cafaro, 21, pushing and pulling the light post. When they tried to intervene, he allegedly became combative and physically resisted officers until he was handcuffed.

Anthony Cafaro (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said they also found a small bag of cocaine in his possession.

Cafaro was arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief and possession of cocaine.

