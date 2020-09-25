Arena adventures: Danny New explores empty Amalie Arena while Bolts are in Canada

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just because the Tampa Bay Lightning are up in Canada competing in the Stanley Cup Final, that does not mean no one can play hockey in Amalie Arena.

WFLA’s Danny New explored the state of the team’s home ice, although there was not much of the latter.

However, he did get to meet the team dog, Bolt, who is currently training for “puppy college.”

The Bolts are set to play Game 4 against the Dallas Stars Friday night at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on WFLA with pre-game coverage starting at 7:30.

And because calling what Danny did in Amalie “hockey” is a bit generous, there has been no word yet on whether he will suit up for the team.

