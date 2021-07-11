Anticipation building ahead of Lightning championship boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) hands the Stanley Cup to goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a lot of anticipation for Monday as the Tampa Bay Lightning will celebrate their back-to-back championships.

Once again, the city will hold a boat parade to honor the team.

The city of Tampa is celebrating its third professional sports title in the span of about 9 months (282 days to be precise).

According to Mayor Jane Castor, the players are expected to board the boats around 10 a.m. on Davis Island, and the parade is set to kick off at 11 a.m.

Fans will be able to get a view of Lord Stanley along the Riverwalk, and several of the city’s parks in the downtown area (ie. Curtis Hixon, Julian B. Lane).

The parade is expected to end around noon, but the celebration won’t stop there.

Lightning players will then make their way to Julian B. Lane Park for a community celebration starting at 2 p.m. Castor said the park will open to the public at 9 a.m., where food trucks, activities and entertainment will be available.

Lightning fan Jenna Miller changed her flight so she could stay in town an extra day.

“I spent way too much money to come back home, but it was worth every penny; I’m so happy to be here,” Miller said. “I was supposed to fly out Monday. Then when I learned what was happening Monday, I was like well I have a lot of vacation days. This is the best excuse of all.”