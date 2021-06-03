‘Anticipate the same lineup’: Lightning head coach on status of David Savard, who missed back-to-back games with injury

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58) before Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning skated ahead of Game 3 inside Amalie Arena where they will host the Carolina Hurricanes for the next two games of this seven-game series.

Erik Cernak, who did not finish the first game of the series after hitting his head on the helmet of Vincent Trocheck, returned in the second game to record an assist. He has five points this postseason.

Although Cernak appeared on the ice Thursday, his teammate and fellow defenseman, David Savard, did not skate with him. Savard missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

The head coach of the Lightning, Jon Cooper, attempted to address the questions surrounding Savard immediately after that morning skate.

“Anticipate the same lineup,” said Cooper as soon as he took his seat in front of the camera for the Zoom meeting with the members of the media.

When he was asked specifically about the status of Savard, he shook his head slightly, tapped his hand against his face, and, then, chose to smile. Cooper never did answer the question but, again, he seemed to imply Savard would be absent for Game 3, too.