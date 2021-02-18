LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Another Lightning game against Stars postponed due to severe weather in Dallas area

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lightning Logo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League announced Thursday the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars Saturday night has been postponed.

The NHL postponed the teams’ Thursday night game earlier this week.

The postponement is a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area.

The league is working on re-scheduling the four games postponed in Dallas, including both games against the Lightning, this week and will announce the new dates as soon as they can be confirmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss