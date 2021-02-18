Another Lightning game against Stars postponed due to severe weather in Dallas area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League announced Thursday the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars Saturday night has been postponed.

The NHL postponed the teams’ Thursday night game earlier this week.

The postponement is a result of ongoing power issues caused by severe weather in the Dallas area.

The league is working on re-scheduling the four games postponed in Dallas, including both games against the Lightning, this week and will announce the new dates as soon as they can be confirmed.