Andrei Vasilevskiy wins Vezina Trophy

TAMPA (WFLA) – Andrei Vasilevskiy has won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie.

Vasilevskiy beat out former Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop and Robin Lehner for the honor, which is based on regular-season performance.

Vasilevskiy is also the first Lightning player to win this award.

Vasilevskiy posted a league-leading 39 victories in 53 games to help the Lightning match an NHL record with 62 total wins and earn their first Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history. Vasilevskiy, who shared first place in the NHL and established a team record with 44 victories in 2017-18, won 18 of his final 21 starts this season to guide Tampa Bay to its historic finish.